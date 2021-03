Piers Morgan says damage to Queen is 'contemptible'

Former host of 'Good Morning Britain' Piers Morgan says the damage done to the Queen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview is "contemptible." Morgan quit as host of the ITV breakfast programme after an argument with weather presenter Alex Beresford.

He told reporters not to worry about him "going hungry." Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn