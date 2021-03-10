Clashes erupt as police fire rubber bullets at student protesters in Johannesburg

Clashes erupted in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Wednesday (March 10) after students held a protest over tuition fees and registration issues.

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd gathered on the Braamfontein campus of the University of the Witwatersrand According to local media, one person was shot dead.

Footage shows a bus blocking a road and tyres on fire.

Armed police can also be seen attending the scene.