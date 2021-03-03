Protesters flee as Myanmar police open fire

This is the terrifying moment protesters fled after police fired tear gas and reportedly opened fire with live rounds in Myanmar on Wednesday (March 3).

Footage from Sanchaung Township in the former capital Yangon shows how crowds had gathered behind makeshift barricades in the street.

Officers then pushed forwards while reportedly firing live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas.

Dozens of locals fled into the safety of nearby homes.

The confrontation came on the same day that at least two people were killed and 15 injured in the town of Myingyan in Mandalay, according to local media.

Security forces opened fire to quash the protest against the army.

Injured locals were carried away in ambulances.

Unrest has continued for more than a month after the army ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power on February 1 and seized control of state operations.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laureate was seen in court on Monday.

The total death toll from the protests is unclear – with some reports from local media claiming dozens of people have been killed.

Human rights groups have expressed growing concern.

International pressure on Myanmar, still known as Burma, has escalated with the US government warning of sanctions on the country.

Burma was governed by Britain from 1824 to 1948, during which time it became the second-wealthiest country in Southeast Asia but following independence was ruled by the military until 2011 when democratic reforms began.

It changed its name to Myanmar.