Stephen Fry recieves vaccine in historic Poet's Corner

Actor Stephen Fry recieved his vaccine today in Poet's Corner in Westminster Abbey.

The vaccination centre is one of several hosted at iconic locations across London.

Fry joked that he would have to set aside college rivalries and get the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine, even though he went to Cambridge.

Report by Odonovanc.

