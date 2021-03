SAS RED NOTICE: Ruby Rose Disappointed With Her Psychopathy Test Results

Ruby Rose reveals both her and SAS: Red Notice co-star Sam Heughan took a psychopathy test, but it doesn't seem like she was happy with her result.

She also doesn't seem to have the best of luck with public transport, judging by her story.

Report by Nathoom.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn