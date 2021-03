5 Oklahoma City police officers charged with first-degree manslaughter in shooting death of 15-year-old

Five officers who shot and killed a 15-year-old armed robbery suspect are now facing first-degree manslaughter charges, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

TODAY BY OKLAHOMA COUNTY DADAVID PRATER WE DO WANT TOWARN YOU IT IS DISTURBING.DON'T DO THAT.

DROP IT.CHILLING SECURITY FOOTAGEWEDNESDAY SHOWING THE MOMENT15 YEAR-OLD STAY THE ONRODRIGUEZ DROPPED HIS WEAPONTHEN REACHED TOWARD HIS PANTSBEFORE BEING FATALLY SHOT BY 5OKLAHOMA CITY POLICE OFFICERS.THE CALL CAME IN LAST NOVEMBERAS AN ARMED ROBBERY DOWN.DROP IT.

THE BODY CAMERAFOOTAGE ALSO RELEASEDWEDNESDAY ALONG WITH THETHE ON SUFFERED FROM 13GUNSHOT WOUNDS.ALL OVER HIS BODY AND THE 5OFFICERS WHO FIRED THEIRWEAPONS.

BETHANY SEARS JAREDBARTON COREY ADAMS JOHN ANDBRAD PEMBERTON ARE ALL NOWFACING A FIRST-DEGREEMANSLAUGHTER CHARGE A 6THGUN NOT CHARGED WE WANT TO SEEIT.

WE NEED TO SEE IT STAY THEONS FAMILY HAS BEEN ASKING THEOKLAHOMA CITY POLICEDEPARTMENT TO RELEASE THEVIDEO FOR MONTHS EVEN FILING ALAWSUIT LAST MONTH BECAUSEWHILE POLICE SAY STAY THE ONREFUSED TO COMPLY WITH THEIRCOMMANDS MAKING SUSPICIOUSTELL NEWS 4 STAY BEYONDAPPEARED TO BE PULLING UP HISPANTS AFTER DROPPING THE GUN.STATING ON PUT HIS LEFT HANDIN HIS REAR LEFT POCKET ANDHIS RIGHT HAND IN HIS FRONTPOCKET OR WAISTLINE THAT'SWHEN OFFICER SARAH CARLY FIREDA LESS LETHAL ROUND AND THEOTHER 5 OFFICERS.

ALLUNNECESSARILY FIRED LETHALROUNDS AND ACCORDING TO THEDOCUMENTS STATE THE ON HAD NOFIREARM ON HIM AND A CELLPHONE WAS RECOVERED FROM THELEFT REAR POCKET.

HE HAD HISHAND IN AT THE TIME HE WASSHOT.

THE OKC FOP RELEASINGTHIS STATEMENT WEDNESDAYSAYING IN PART OFFICERS MUSTMAKE LIFE AND DEATH DECISIONSIN A SPLIT SECOND, RELYING ONTHEIR TRAINING WHEN AN ARMEDPOLICE COMMANDS 5 OFFICERSPERCEIVED THE SAME THREAT ANDSIMULTANEOUSLY FIRED THEIR