What is going on? – Pep Guardiola baffled by VAR after City miss out on penalty

Pep Guardiola called for someone to explain “what is going on” with VAR after Manchester City were controversially denied a penalty in their 5-2 win over Southampton.Referee Jon Moss failed to point to the spot after Phil Foden appeared to be taken down by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and VAR did not intervene in an eventful game at the Etihad Stadium.City ultimately won convincingly to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 14 points with both Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne scoring twice.