Volvo C40 Recharge Design Preview

The future of Volvo Cars is electric and the new Volvo C40 Recharge is the latest manifestation of its commitment to a zero emission future.

The C40 Recharge has all the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design.

It is based on the CMA vehicle platform and the first Volvo model in history designed as pure electric only.

Following the introduction of the XC40 Recharge and now the C40 Recharge, Volvo Cars will roll out several additional electric models in coming years.

Already by 2025, it aims for 50 per cent of its global sales volume to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids.

By 2030, it plans for every car it sells to be pure electric.