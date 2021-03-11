Maha Shivratri 2021: PM Modi greets nation; first 'Shahi Snan' of Kumbh Mela

Devotees gathered in massive numbers in Haridwar at ‘Kumbh Mela’.

‘Har ki Pauri’ ghat was jam packed on the occasion of ‘Maha Shivratri’ on March 11.

Thousands of Shiva followers gathered to take holy dip in the river Ganga.

Around 22 lakh devotees participated in first 'shahi snan' of Kumbh Mela 2021.

Several restrictions have been put in place due to Covid-19 to ensure safety of devotees.

Sadhus of Juna Akhara also participated in first 'shahi snan' of Kumbh Mela.

PM Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

He tweeted: Greetings on the special occasion of Mahashivratri.

Har Har Mahadev!

