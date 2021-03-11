Waiting to Die: The impact of federal executions on media witnesses

That "it's not "it's not something that i wanted to do but i felt it was important to be there because this is a really serious issue and is something that people should know about."

It's been 2-months since the last in a string of federal executions was carried out at the prison here in terre haute.

"4" news 10 journalists served as media witnesses to document 13-executions.

You'll remember... the government resumed federal executions this summer after a 17-year hiatus.

Federal executions could be halted once again.

The biden administration is publically "anti"-death penalty news 10's heather good served as a media witness to 4-federal executions.... including the first to be carried out in nearly 20-years... and the federal execution of the first woman in nearly 70- years.

News 10's rondrell moore sat down with heather to ask her your questions about the experience.

Why was it so important for you or any member of the journalistic field to be the eyes and ears there?

Well i mean just have to ask yourself if if we're not there telling you about this how are you going to know about that are you are you willing to trust that the government is going to give me the information about this this is something so serious and that you know the government is killing one of its citizens that shouldn't happen in the dark there should be people there to document that so that you can decide for yourself whether or not you think that is an appropriate action and obviously there's a lot of debate on that but to be there this isn't something that's reported in anyway there are no photos there is no video it's literally up to in 08 journalist in a room with a pen and paper documenting everything and that is how this lives on this is how that's documented it lives on in our minds and it lives on in our reporting and again i just think that's very important very important think that's very important this is just a portion of rondrell's conversation with heather.

