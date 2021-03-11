USI Returning to In-Person Instruction for Fall 2021 Semester

USI says it plans to move to in-person instruction for the Fall 2021 Semester and migrate toward more 'normal' operations.

Improving covid conditions has exciting news coming to the tri-state.

Currently - the university of southern indiana is on a hybrid model for instruction.... but tuesday - they announced - they plan to have in-person classes beginning this fall.... next wednesday marks a year since usi students were forced off of campus - due to covid-19.... now - less than a year later - officials are making plans to get things back to normal.... with the roll-out of the vaccine and also with the numbers now dropping within our county, i feeling extremely comfortable with us working toward that goal.

We are going to pay close attention to everything that happening regarding data the cdc, etcetera, but our goal right now is to do everything we can to get back to normal?

The university will still be paying attention to cdc guidelines - local health guidelines - and campus coronavirus numbers - as the year progresses.... plans could change if the health situation in the tri-state changes.... rochon said - he excited for students to return to a more normal college experience....