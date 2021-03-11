New Haven mayor gives State of the City, restarts Youth Advisory Council

He praised the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a financial relief loan program that gave local businesses over $235,000.

Under investigation.

3 new haven mayor steve mcmichael is looking towards 20-21 during his state of the city address.he praised the city's response to the covid-19 pandemic.that includes a financial relief loan that recently turned into a grant program to support local businesses.

In addition mcmichael emphasized the importance of public safety and infrastructure improvements.ultimately... he wants citizens and newcomers to feel at home in new haven.

"this is a great community.

We have all the benefits of living next to fort wayne, but we're not fort wayne.""you get to come home at night to a more friendly community that just has a small-town vibe to it."

Mcmichael also announced a new online forum -- new haven 311-- for citizens to stay informed.it should be available early