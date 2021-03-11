MSDH reports 357 new coronavirus cases, 26 new deaths Tuesday

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths Tuesday, March 9.

Coronavirus cases jumped back up overnight.

The state announced 357 new cases that's 287 new cases from monday's low of 70 the new cases pushed the statewide total since mid march to more than 298-thousand confirmed cases in the magnolia state the state reported 26 news deaths to include some in our viewing area.

The state said one person died in calhoun, clay, lowndes, marshall and panola counties.

More than 68-hundred mississippians died from the virus since last march more than