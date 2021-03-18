MSDH reports 322 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 322 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

- hancock county has 3,599 cases- and 82 deaths.- - - - harrison county is at 17,177- total cases and now 296 deaths.- jackson county has 12,893 cases- - - - and 236 deaths.

Stone county ha- 1,758 cases and 30 deaths.- george county has 2,352 cases - and 45 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 4,303 total cases and 133 - - - - deaths.