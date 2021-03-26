Indiana reports 977 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; Over 1 million Hoosiers vaccinated

Across northeast Indiana, 140 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Thursday.

Now a look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting nine hundred and 77 new positive cases.this brings the total to over six hundred 80 thousand.

Eight new deaths brings the total 12 thousand five hundred 76.the 7 day positivity rate is three point four percent.

In our area...allen county reporting 87 new cases.

Dekalb adds five cases and one death.huntington adds eight cases and one death.noble adds six cases.

Steuben adds two cases.wabash adds two cases.

Wells adds 14 cases.whitley adds eight cases.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

59 thousand five hundred 11 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

25 thousand nine hundred 18 are now fully