Indiana reports 976 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 176 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday.

Com.

The indiana department of health announced today that 976 additional hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.

That brings the total of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 680-thousand-046.

As of today, 12-thousand-568 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

Around our region tonight, 173 new covid cases to report.

Allen county reporting 99 new cases.dekalb is reporting 9 new cases.

Huntington with 15 cases.

4 new cases in jay county.

Noble with 11 cases.

5 in steuben.

8 new cases in wabash.

And 13 in wells.

Over in ohio, paulding is reporting 2 new cases.to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus coverage, visit our website at w-f-f-t dot com.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

50-thousand-196 new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

22-thousand- 583 are now fully vaccinated.