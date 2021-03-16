MSDH reports 369 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 369 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths.

- hancock county has 3,592 cases- and 80 deaths.- - - - harrison county is at 17,132- total cases and now 296 deaths.- - - jackson county has 12,883 cases- and 236 deaths.

- stone county has 1,755 cases an- - - - 30 deaths.

George county has- 2,343 cases and 45 deaths.- - - - pearl river county stands at- 4,286 total cases and 133 - deaths.

