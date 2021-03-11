Monday night high school hoops: 3-8-21

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - With the season winding down, there aren't too many teams hitting the court this week, but there are some still going at it.

Champs."

Girl's high school hoops action.

L-c-a hosting danville christian.

Ruth mbugua going to work in the post.

Finds an opening and scores.

She had 12 points, 5 boards and 2 blocks.

Gracie royalty is blocked by maggie bentley.

Warriors off and running.

Victoria inman takes it coast to coast.

She led danville christian with 13 points.

D-c up 8 with 2:53 to go.

Off the inbound jaden kenney dribbles around defenders.

Finds emilie teall who scores.

Eagles down 4 with 17 seconds left.

Warriors make the first free throw...off the miss.

Royalty ahead to kenney who goes behind the back..takes it all the way to the bucket.

Eagles down 2 with 3 seconds left.

D-c trying to ice...makes the first...misses the second.

With .2 left royalty with the rebound and heave.

Wouldn't have counted if it did go in.

Danville christian wins 43 to 40.

Out in richmond..

It was senior night for madison central.

They were taking on evangel christian.

1q..

Braeden ray spots up from up top... and buries the triple.

Indians take a three-point lead.

Eagles respond..

Keion scrivener with a strong take to hole..

Gets the lay-up to go.

Back the other way..

Ray..

Showing off the midrange game.

Ray had 12 points.

That would make it a four-point game.

A few plays later..

Kole browne goes backdoor..

And scores at the rim..

He finished with 17 points.

Madison central wins this one going away..

86-45.

#7 frederick douglass hosting sayre.

Juju scarce feeds zaydan ferguson who scores easily.

Dashawn jackson gets it stolen.

Spartans out and running.

Zander collett finishes on the easy lay in.

Jackson with the answer.

Jab step...creates space...pull-jumper.

Bottoms. collett to ford webb to davis miller who scores.

This one all douglass though.

Broncos win 69 to 36.

They are