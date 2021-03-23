Monday night Region Tournament action: 3-23-21

Win and you advance, lose and you go home.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - With district tournament the rear view, it is now time for region tournaments for high school basketball in Kentucky.

Season is over.

First round 11th region girls.

Frederick douglass and 43rd district champs tates creek.

Off the inbound, ayanna sarai- darrington goes strong to the basket and scores.

Alyse lyvers misses the layup, but ashton harris gets the rebound and the putback and one!

Allison wallace drives...the floater...falls.

Lyvers to maddie kaufman from three.

Bottoms!

Lyvers had 15 assists by the way.

Tates creek wins their fourth straight game.

They beat douglass 70 to 62.

More 11th region action.

42nd district champs scott county and lafayette.

Lauren walton to olivia cather to gracyn grantz...beautiful.

Grants had 7 points, 4 rebounds.

In transition, catherine jacobs ahead to lauren walton for three.

Got em!

Walton led all scorers with 24.

Tyra young to emma price for three.

Yes!

She had 15 points.

Young this time going to do it on her own.

Floater is good, she had 14.

Lafayette too much.

Lady generals beat county 61 to 52.

Here's a quick look at the 11th.

Madison southern and franklin county both winning.

It'll be mad south versus lafayette and franklin county versus tates creek on wednesday at e- k-u.

Out in pulaski county..

12th region action between southwestern and west jess.

3q..

Warriors in transition..

Nice cut and feed to kylie foreman..

For the lay-up..

Southwest goes up 18.

Next possession down..

Defense leading to offense..

Kinsley molden's all alone for the easy two.

West jess..

Still fighting..

Ella bolden..

With the quick bucket.

This one..

Was all southwestern..

Foreman flashing to the paint..

For another easy lay-in.

Southwestern beats west jess 60 to 32.

In the late game at p-c..

Danville taking on rockcastle county..

3q..

The bank was open late for camryn preston..

The three gives danville a 39-36 lead.

Rockets answer right back..

Haley price-hancock scores in transition..

Cutting the ads lead to one..

Back the other way we go..

Lara akers from outside..

Knocks in the three.

Ads go up four..

Rockcastle scores right back in transition..

Casey coleman with the lay-in..

But before she can get back..

Akers will score underneath..

Danville moves on...they beat rockcastle 79 to 61.

Here's a look at the 12th.

Wayne county and mercer square off on wednesday night in the first semifinal game.

Southwestern and danville play on thursday at 7.

Title game on sunday afternoon.

To the boys side now..

We had some fun match-ups at corbin arena.

Let's start with north laurel and barbourville.

2q..

Reed sheppard spots up from outside..

Buckets..

Later..

Jags looking like the showtime lakers here..

Sheppard with the rebound..

And outlet to clay sizemore..

Who goes no look to ryan davidson..

Jags go up 8.

The flurry would continue..

Off the steal..

Sheppard..

To sizemore in the corner..

You met as well walk the other way.

North laurel wins this one over barbourville 86 to 50.

In the second match-up of the night..

Corbin taking on harlan.

2q..

Dragons down double digits but not for long..

Jae dyn gist with the putback..

He'd score six straight for harlan.

Corbin..

Trying to hold off the rally..

Brody wells showing off the hang-time..

Gets the lay-up to go.

Dragons though..

Were hot to finish the first half..

Jordan akal finds kyler mclendon in the corner..

He'll knock down the three.

Harlan would take a one-point lead 53.

And here's a look at your 13th region.

North laurel will play harlan on friday at corbin arena..

The other half of the bracket in action tuesday night.