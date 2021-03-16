Monday night District Tournament action: 3-16-21

Here in central KY, several boys and girls tournaments started.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - This week district tournaments tipped off around Kentucky.

Happening.

40th district tournament at paris.

Bourbon county taking montgomery county.

Montgomery's hagan harrison uses the screen to create space.

Knocks down the pull-up jumper.

Parker estes attempts to pass but eric morgan picks it off.

He passes ahead to ricky lovette...power dribble and one- handed slam.

Bourbon's todd dumphord drives hard to the bucket...takes a lot of contact and finishes.

Time running out before half.

Jack huckaby wastes no time...gets it up and in before the buzzer.

This was a snug one...montgomery county wins 60 to 58.

They will pla y g-r-c for the title on thursday.

On the girls side..

Defenders taking on henry clay..

2h action..

Bryan station padding their lead here..

Emily gomez drives..

And finds tania wodell on the back door.

Defenders go up 11.

Next play down..

The three ball's a little long..

But tashawna jackson is there to clean it up.

It's now a 13-point game.

Blue devils still fighting..

Lydia vanmeter from the left corner..

Knocks down the three.

Henry clay would eventually tie this one up at 52..

But bryan station would hang on to win..

54-52's the final.

Defenders will face scott co.

Tuesday night.

Staying in the 42nd...bryan station taking on sayre.

Time running out in the period.

Graham johnson with the stepback at the buzzer.

Bottoms!

Jmarious lindsay swings to trenton grundy for three.

Got em!

Grundy led station with 17 points and 5 boards.

Ford webb off the screen drives hard to the basket and finishes and one!

He had 9 pts for the spartans.

Defenders pushing it against the press.

Ball eventually finds andrew cairel who scores.

Another snug one...sayre beats bryan station 56 to 55.

Spartans take on douglass tuesday night.

To lafayette now..

Girls 43 district action between tates creek and lexington christian.

1q..

Maddie kauffman from outside..

Bottoms. she led the team with 26.

Commodores take an early three-point lead.

A few plays later..

Caty armishaw channeling her inner immanuel quickly..

Gets the floater to go.

She had 17 points.

Back come the eagles now..

Jaden kenney was looking like a wide receiver here..

The catch..

The turn..

And the lay-up.

She dropped 27 for l-c-a.

Lexington christian kept it close early..

But tates creek would go on to win..

78-64.

They face dunbar on wednesday.

We'll end it at the 43rd district.

L-c-a taking on tates creek.

L-c-a braden mirus with the spin to the baseline...goes up.

Scores.

And one!

2 of his 11 points.

Tates creek's r-j smith takes to the cup.

Floater....falls.

He led the dores with 13 points.

More from creek...eric hackett fake...feed to camdyn combs who scores.

Tanner walton drives... scores...and one!

He led the eagles with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

L-c-a wins big 64 to 43.

On wednesday night...it's the holy war...l-c-a and lex cath...a ticket to the district