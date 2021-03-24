Tuesday night Region Tournament action: 3-23-21

It boast multiple top-10 teams as well as Dunbar who has been on the fringe of the top 10 all season.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - The 11th Region is one of the toughest regions in Kentucky.

#3 lexington catholic on the road to start the 11th region tournament..

Facing madison central.

2q..

Kole browne..

Nasty.

Indians take three- point.

Knights answer back..

Guess who..

Ben johnson..

He had 41 tonight against a box and one.

Shotmaking at a premium tonight..

Jaylen davis from outside..

He had 35.

Indians would go up by as much as 16..

Knights would fight back..

Closing seconds..

Lex cath down four..

Jack clemmons from outside..

That's no good.

Madison central shoots 70 percent for the game..

And upset lex cath..

101-97.

To mason county now..

Grc and harrison county.

C1 3 2q..

Will furnish in the scrum..

Gets the loose ball..

And the putback to go.

Thorobreds cut the deficit 6.

Cardinals answer right back..

Jared wellman absorbs the contact..

And gets the bucket to go .

He led the cards with 17.

2h..

Harrison making a little run..

Clay carpenter with the floater..

Thorobreds cut it to a four-point game.

Cardinals would start to pull away..

Wellman finds stanley smothers for the easy lay-up.

Grc goes onto win 68-53 they will play mason county on friday.

More 11th region...frederick douglass hosting madison southern...shout to the socially distanced student section.

Dashawn jackson in transtion.

He kicks to kai simpson for three.

Got em!

He had 16 points and 6 rebounds.

Simpson pokes the ball away.

Jackson gets it..ahead to juju scarce.

He lays it in.

Scarce had 7 pts and 4 steals.

Mad south not going away.

Jay rose to trent devries...midrange pull-up...falls, he had a game-high 19 points, 8 rebounds.

Jayden adams drives.

Kicks to rose.

Corner three...yes!

3 of his 7 points.

Frederick douglass wins this one over frankfort 62 to 50.

More 11th region...dunbar hosting frankfort.

Lionel kumwinba to nick spalding...the floater is good.

Tim hall...little fake...drives take the contact and finishes.

Turnover dunbar...ball eventually gets to jackson twombly who throws it down.

Panther trying to fight and stay in this one.

Time running out in the third.

On the way back down...twombly comes up with the steal.

Charles ellis chucks it from the top of the key... nothing but net!

What a shot not enough.

Dunbar beats frankfort 78 to 54.

Here's a look at how the 11th region tournament shakes out.

Douglass will play dunbar on thursday in the early game.

Franklin county will play madison central in the nightcap.

Winners play for the title on saturday.

All those games will be at mcbrayer arena at