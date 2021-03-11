Catalytic converter thefts continue

Thieves./// a car part continues to be the target of thieves in our area: the catalytic converter.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall spoke with law enforcement to find out how you can keep your catalytic converter attached.

It is an issue that keeps on growing here in olmsted county and now olmsted county sheriff's office is providing guidance to prevent catalytic converter theft.

We've seen different spikes over the years but this is the highest i've seen during my time with the sheriff's office.

With the theft being almost a daily issue here in the med city, olmsted county sheriff's office has advice for motorists ?

"* so they don't end up with an expensive problem.

There's a couple of things you can do.

For those that have garages available of course you can park it in a garage that'd be the number one thing he also recommends parking your vehicle in well lit areas and installing video cameras if possible.

If you spot someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car ?

"* schueller says according to the olmsted county sheriff's office ?

"* there are devices you can buy ?

"* including locks and alarm*- which can make it harder for thieves to steal your