Sir Lindsay Hoyle has suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson must “take responsibility” and correct the record after wrongly claiming Labour voted against an NHS funding package in the House of Commons.Making a statement to MPs, the Speaker said MPs are responsible for the content of their remarks in the chamber and noted: "All members should correct the record if they make an inaccurate statement to the House."
Speaker suggests PM should rectify incorrect statement on Labour
