SAS RED NOTICE: Sam Heughan Hopes Outlander Fans Will Embrace New Film

Outlander star Sam Heughan says we won't see any "ginger hair or wigs or kilts" in his new film SAS: Red Notice, but he hopes fans will embrace it.

Sam also chats to Melissa Nathoo about fighting Ruby Rose and the most romantic place to propose!

Report by Nathoom.

