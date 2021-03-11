Steven Gerrard urges Allan McGregor to sign Rangers deal after Prague heroics

Steven Gerrard hopes he can persuade Allan McGregor to sign on for another year after hailing the “world-class” stop which has kept Rangers on track for the Europa League quarter-finals.The newly-crowned Scottish champions looked to be suffering from a hangover following their boozy title celebrations over the weekend as they fell behind to an early Slavia Prague strike in the Czech capital.
Steven Gerrard in Rangers contract call to Allan McGregor
Daily Record
The veteran goalkeeper pulled off an unbelievable save in the Europa League to give Rangers the advantage in the last 16 clash.