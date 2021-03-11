Steven Gerrard urges Allan McGregor to sign Rangers deal after Prague heroics

Steven Gerrard hopes he can persuade Allan McGregor to sign on for another year after hailing the “world-class” stop which has kept Rangers on track for the Europa League quarter-finals.The newly-crowned Scottish champions looked to be suffering from a hangover following their boozy title celebrations over the weekend as they fell behind to an early Slavia Prague strike in the Czech capital.