Watch: 150 NSG commandos get Covid-19 vaccine doses in Mumbai

At least 150 commandos of NSG received Covid-19 vaccine dose on March 11.

Commandos of national security guard received their second dose.

The dose was administered at the jumbo facility in Bandra Kurla complex.

This comes as second phase of vaccination is underway in the country.

At least 4.7 lakh people in Mumbai have received Covid-19 vaccine.

Immunisation drive in India began on January 16 this year.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray got his vaccine dose.

Thackeray got the first vaccine dose at a hospital in Mumbai.

He was accompanied by a state minister and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Watch the full video for more.