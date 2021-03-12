The Spring Forward Fest Preview

Organizers describe it as a multi-venue art and cultural celebration that will bring hope to families in Fort Wayne.

The Embassy Theatre is having its third annual Spring Forward Fest tomorrow through Sunday.

After a string of beautiful days, mom of two danae trumbull says she's looking forward to the spring forward fest.

"it's so beautiful out, it's good to get some fresh air and the kids can plan with other kids so we're looking 3 forward to it."nats: are you looking forward to it?although baby remy can't express himself at the moment, he seemed to like playing with the other kids.carly myer with the embassy theater says families will have free access to six different venues."we have the botanical conservatory, the embassy, parkview field, promenade park, the landing, and the bradley hotel which will be opening in june.

We have such a variety of venues that are family-friendly and free!"

Fort wayne mom elizabeth moore says most families with young children are delighted for events like these after being stuck inside for so long!"i really believe for kids that it's beneficial for them to switch up their environment and scenery.

It's good for both their physical and mental health."

Myers says with the pandemic still looming, this was a perfect way for families to get out and do it safely.

"it is a nice activity moving through this pandemic, that allows you to be outside.

The spaces that people can be inside are large spaces and masks are required, of course.

."

Fort wayne grandfather, john pilling says the spring forward fest not just good for the summit city, but for all of northeast indiana and should help boost the economy.

"a lot of the surrounding communities don't have a promenade park, they have smaller parks so that will definitely attract them to fort wayne."

