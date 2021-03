B-town hunks John, Emraan, Dino snapped in and around Mumbai

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi was spotted outside the office of T-series on March 11.

On work front, Hashmi will be next seen in upcoming movie 'Chehre'.

John Abraham was also clicked by paparazzi in Mumbai.

He looked dashing in black tees and blue denim.

The 'Satyameva Jayate' actor will be next seen in upcoming movie 'Mumbai Saga'.

Actor Dino Morea was snapped outside a cafe with his girlfriend in Mumbai.

The super cool actor will be next seen in upcoming movie 'Helmet' on work front.