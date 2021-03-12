Workers Want Their Jobs To Require COVID Vaccines Before Everyone Returns To the Office

Most people working from home right now want all of their colleagues to be vaccinated before they all go back to work at the office.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Most people working from home right now want all of their colleagues to be vaccinated before they all go back to work at the office.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
A look back at a year unlike any other in North Alabama
Biden Condemns Trump’s, Lack of Preparation, for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution.
During a news conference at the National..