New Vaccine Eligibility

Ne's 1's kourtney williams speaks with one of the newly eligible essential workers.

Starting next week all essential workers including people working in food service will be eligible for the covid 19 vaccines in louisiana regardless of underlying health conditions governor john bel edwards says for those who were previously eligible the same rules apply... everyone must sign up for an appointment and meet the criteria sot when they show up for the vaccine they will need to present an i.d badge paystub or or letter from there employer or something that evidences the fact that they work in these occupations that make them eligible of those that are newly eligible for the covid 19 vaccine are higher education faculty and staff i spoke with the communications representative at the university of louisiana at lafayette and he says the faculty and staff are excited about this opportunity and have been looking forward to this for quite some time sot and what that does is it allows us to continue working toward what we want to see as a return to normalcy in the fall where our students, faculty and staff will see a more pre pandemic type atmosphere on campusgovernor john bel edwards says this will be the last eligibility expansion before i's opened to the general public sot meaning the only move i can see at the moment going forward into the future will be to say everybody in louisiana wh's 16 and older who wants to have the vaccine and hasnt had it yet yo're now eligiblemalon says he hopes this will alleviate concerns for people that are newly eligible for the covid 19 vaccine so that we can get back to a sense of normalcy.

In lafayette kourtney williams