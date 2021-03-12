Cam Newton to Reportedly Return to Patriots on 1-Year Deal

Cam Newton to Reportedly Return to Patriots on 1-Year Deal.

A source confirmed the deal to ESPN and said the contract is worth up to nearly $14 million.

The 31-year-old quarterback hoped to return to the Patriots after signing a one-year deal with the franchise in 2020.

I'm getting tired of changing [teams].

I am at a point in my career where I know way more than I did last year.

Yes, I would go back, Cam Newton, on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast.

In 2020, Newton rushed 592 yards on 137 attempts and 12 touchdowns.

He was 242-of-368 for 2,657 passing yards, 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Newton tested positive for COVID-19 in early October, making it a challenge to keep up with the team's evolving offense.

He said it reinforced the importance of being with a new team in the offseason.

Ultimately, Newton and the Patriots went 7-8 and finished 7-9, causing them to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008