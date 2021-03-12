All Coloradans expected to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April, Polis says

Gov.
Jared Polis on Friday said he expects all Coloradans to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April, aiming for a sooner target date than the national goal of May 1 that was announced by President Joe Biden this week.
Gov.
Jared Polis on Friday said he expects all Coloradans to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April, aiming for a sooner target date than the national goal of May 1 that was announced by President Joe Biden this week.
A look back at a year unlike any other in North Alabama
use this one