Cressida Dick visits Clapham Common after disallowing vigil

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has visited Clapham Common in south London where Sarah Everard was last seen on the 3rd of March before being found dead days later in a Kent woodland.

The visit took place after the police said it would be "unlawful" to do a vigil on Saturday for Ms Everard, given current lockdown restrictions.

Report by Czubalam.

