Covid Relief Checks

But will there be problems because it's tax season?

Some people could see their 3rd Covid Relief Check as early as this week.

Bank accounts as early as this weekend.

But--- it may come with some problems. news 12's danielle moss has the details on what to expect this time around.

Dan stand-" the american rescue plan will send the biggest stimulus check yet to millions of americans.the catch is---it's the middle of tax season.

So does that mean that there will be a delay in stimulus deposits?

John vandergriff/blue ridge wealth planners-"it should be a lot faster to get these monies out.

It should be happening in the next few days, is what they are saying.

Now, obviously what they say and what really happens could be two different things.

But, it should be a much faster process for all involved this time.

It seems like they worked a lot of kinks out this way."

John vandergriff with blue ridge wealth planners says that this may be the last time that american's see some financial relief.

John vandergriff/blue ridge wealth planners-"it may not be a situation where that money has a stimulus label on it or goes to people in that same way.but, just enjoy this money because i would plan on it bmaybe being the last one and if we get another then we look at that as a bonus."

Vandergriff says that even though many americans are struggling right now.

But if you have the means, you should save and invest the money that could