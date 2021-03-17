As IRS starts sending $1,400 stimulus checks, Fort Wayne residents decide how to spend it

Some folks have already received the first direct deposits from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Mullooly thanks for joining us. Some have already received the direct deposits from President Biden's one point nine trillion covid-19 relief package...others are checking their accounts pretty regularly... to see when they'll hit.

Fox 55's nico pennisi is live in downtown fort wayne, where he spoke with residents about how this money is helping them.

Nico what do folks have planned?

Chris, whether it's for splurging or saving, fort wayne residents are grateful to see the money. Katie Crismore has had a long year.

Crismore's medical bills started to pile up when she was diagnosed with a lymphoma-like blood disorder.

Lab work, medication and doctor's visits meant money out of her pocket...the first stimulus check helped cover those."it took care of the bills, so i didn't have that worry anymore.

Whereas, if i hadn't gotten the money, then it would've been tighter."

A nurse's aid at fort wayne's parkview health... crismore is working long shifts..sometimes upwards of 14 hours. And with her blood disorder in remission...she plans to use this stimulus for herself..

A tattoo..

Paying homage to her children."i never do anything for me, because it's always just me and my kids so now that i have the chance to spend a little bit on me i'm going to."

Crismore?nat pop coffee pour?

26-year-old keirsten baumgartner's says her stimulus is going right into her roth ira."this is another time where i could save the money and so i decided to put it towards my retirement.

I mean, it's never too early."

Baumgartner baumgartner says she's lucky not to have lost her job during the pandemic.

"but i know a lot of people that have, or they were used to two incomes and now they're down to one."

Baumgartner that's the case for lauren caggiano.when her husband was laid off during the pandemic, any income went towards basic needs."all of the things that we take for granted, that are part of our daily life - some people do not have the money to meet all those expenses."

Caggianocaggiano is putting her stimulus money towards car maintenance..."being self employed, my car is everything, so if i don't have a running vehicle, then i'm out of luck."

Caggianoshe says the extra cash puts her at ease knowing her car is one less thing to worry about.

About 85 percent of americans are eligible for the stimulus check.

President biden's goal is to have millions of the payments disbursed in the next few weeks.in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news