CENTRAL PARK Movie trailer

CENTRAL PARK Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this contemporary urban spin on the slasher genre, a group of New York high school kids arrange a party in Central Park.

Unbeknownst to them, a masked executioner prepares to kill them off one by one, and a desperate fight for survival ensues.

Is the killer the mythical wolfman rumoured to live in the park or is he a victim of Wall Street greed, hell bent on revenge.

Directed by Jason Reinsilberand stars Grace Van Patten, Ruby Modine, Deema Aitken and Justin A Davis