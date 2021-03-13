Dark Web Cicada 3301 Movie Clip

Dark Web Cicada 3301 Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: This instense, high-speed cyber-thriller is based on a series of mysterious, unsolved real-life events.

It starts as genius hacker Connor discovers Cicada 3301, an online treasure hunt that could be a recruiting tool for a secret society.

Soon Connor, art-expert friend Avi, and secretive librarian Gwen are dashing from graffiti sites to ancient libraries to uncover real-life clues.

But they must outrun aggressive NSA agents, also hot on the trail of Cicada, who want the glory for themselves.

Actors Jack Kesy, Conor Leslie, Alan Ritchson, Ron Funches, Andreas Apergis