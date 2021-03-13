GP restaurants prepare for indoor dining

The shift will allow restaurants to reopen indoor dining at 25 percent maximum capacity or 50 people.

Newswatch 12's jayda mcclendon joins us live from downtown grants pass.

Jayda, how are restaurants preparing for tomorrow?

Alicia, the restaurant owners i spoke to today say they're doing a lot of cleaning as well as getting more staff ready to work tomorrow.

For some downtown grants pass restaurantsbusiness isn't going as usual.

"it's, it's been very difficult.

We've, uh, worked hard on keeping the morale up of the employees as well as ourselves as owners, because one week you're told, okay, you can open and then you order product and you staff everything and you get ready.

And then two weeks later you're told you have to close now."

Jill dimi, co-owner of the bohemian says it's been a rollercoaster.

Now that customers can dine inside her bar and grill starting tomorrow, she's feeling hopeful again.

However, it comes with some limitations the 25 percent capacity rule means she can only have 12 point two five people.

"i don't know how i'm going to do the 2.25.

Um, we're, we're excited.

We know it's still going to be a bit of a rollercoaster."

Over at the horny goat, co-owner shelly solomon is on the same ride.

"we are, we are over at 200 seat restaurant.

So when we went down to only the 50 seats, it really was economically hurtful because it takes a lot of revenue to keep this big of a building and staff onboard afloat."

Solomon came up with some creative ways to beat the business blues.

We've got this little greenhouse huts and people seem to think it's kind of like a cool cabana, so very intimate and we're just trying to make it work.

What's been life savers for both solomon and dimi are these parklets.

The restaurants petitioned for the city of grants pass to put them back sooner than later and it worked out in their favor.

Both owners say they wouldn't be able to survive without their customers support, and they look forward to serving them indoors again.

Very excited, excited to see our regular customers come back.

Um, you know, we're like family here.

This is where the locals eat.

So it's, it's, we're excited, very excited."

Under the 'high risk' category, outdoor dining also gets some relief too.

Restaurants can increase to 75