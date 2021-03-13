Josh Pearson visits McNair Jr. High

A super bowl champ comes home to give back to his community today tampa bay buccaneers wide receiver josh pearson spent time at mcnair junior high talking with students about the importance of hard work and following your dreams. he could be anywhere enjoying the off season, but said he wants to do something that wasn't always done for him.

The reason i always do it is because we didn't have too many people come back and speak to us, so me speaking to the kids, just seeing their smiles, so thats why i do it, just another way to give back to the community.

And the students made sure pearson didn't