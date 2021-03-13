Weekend lockdown imposed in Aurangabad as COVID cases surge, Streets wear deserted look

Complete lockdown has been imposed in Aurangabad on weekends, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The decision is being taken after the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district is 57,755 including 5,569 active cases, till yesterday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday had said that strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.