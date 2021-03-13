Filipino comic fan receives COVID-19 jab while dressed as Spider-Man

A Filipino comic book fanatic received his COVID-19 vaccine while dressed as Spider-Man.

Carlo Angelo Y Garces, 33, wore the famous red and blue superhero suit while having the jab in the Mandaluyong City area of Manila, the Philippines, on Thursday (March 11).

He said: "I wanted to promote the need to be vaccinated in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic."