Sunday, March 14, 2021

Governor Reynolds Tour

Credit: KIMT
Checking in on North Iowa

Timbers events center despite the pandemic causing numerous challenges to every day life ?

"* people are finding ways to perservere.

As we work towards reopening society ?

"* a new events venue in north iowa has been completed.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with iowa governor kim reynolds ?

"* who toured the recently opened timbers events center in northwood.

He joins us live ?

*- alex?xxx george ?

"* the governor had a whirlwind of a tour of north iowa today ?

"* starting in waterloo and ending up here in mason city ?

"* where she got to tour the development along willow creek.

Earlier today i caught up with the governor in northwood ?

"* where she toured the building that once housed a lumberyard.

The venue has gotten off to a hot start ?

"* with only just a few open slots ?

"* their calendar has been booked full of events.

Reynolds praises the work of those involved ?

"* for transforming the empty building into a successful business ?

"* "it's a great example of what these communities can do when they all pull together, and everybody has a piece whether it's fundraising or volunteering or getting it done.

It's a great outcome."

The governor also stopped in charles city to meet with the chamber of commerce there ?

"* s well as in osage ?

"* where she got to tour a vaccination clinic ?

"* and the new operatig room at the mitchell county regional health center.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex thank you alex.

During her tour around the area today ?

"* the governor met with republican state representative shannon latham and the butler county development alliance to discuss the region's needs for affordable housing and

