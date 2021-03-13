Governor Reynolds Tour

Gov. Reynolds highlights state's vaccination process
Reynolds toured the state Friday making a stop in Mitchell County to tout the vaccination distribution process.
Timbers events center despite the pandemic causing numerous challenges to every day life ?
"* people are finding ways to perservere.
As we work towards reopening society ?
"* a new events venue in north iowa has been completed.
Kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with iowa governor kim reynolds ?
"* who toured the recently opened timbers events center in northwood.
He joins us live ?
*- alex?xxx george ?
"* the governor had a whirlwind of a tour of north iowa today ?
"* starting in waterloo and ending up here in mason city ?
"* where she got to tour the development along willow creek.
Earlier today i caught up with the governor in northwood ?
"* where she toured the building that once housed a lumberyard.
The venue has gotten off to a hot start ?
"* with only just a few open slots ?
"* their calendar has been booked full of events.
Reynolds praises the work of those involved ?
"* for transforming the empty building into a successful business ?
"* "it's a great example of what these communities can do when they all pull together, and everybody has a piece whether it's fundraising or volunteering or getting it done.
It's a great outcome."
The governor also stopped in charles city to meet with the chamber of commerce there ?
"* s well as in osage ?
"* where she got to tour a vaccination clinic ?
"* and the new operatig room at the mitchell county regional health center.
Live in mason city ?
"* alex thank you alex.
During her tour around the area today ?
"* the governor met with republican state representative shannon latham and the butler county development alliance to discuss the region's needs for affordable housing and
