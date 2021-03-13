Doctors pray in Jakarta as Indonesia continues COVID-19 vaccine drive

Indonesia continued its COVID-19 vaccination drive this week as President Joko Widodo received the first shot of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine.

The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 million health workers and 17.4 million public officials in its first stage.

Footage filmed on March 9 shows doctors praying at the RSDC (Emergency Covid Hospital) WISMA ATLET in Jakarta and video of the vaccine being administered in a different facility, also in the capital.

Indonesia plans to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people — or just over 180 million people, authorities have said.