A candle was lit at the UK Prime Minister's official residence on Saturday evening (March 13) to remember Sarah Everand.

Reclaim These Streets, a group which had organised a vigil on Clapham Common in south London but later cancelled it over coronavirus concerns, asked people instead to light candles and shine other lights on their doorsteps at 21:30 GMT.

Hundreds still did gather in Clapham, leading to clashes with the Metropolitan Police.