Free rapid COVID-19 tests administered in Belle Glade

South Florida doctors spearheaded an effort on Saturday to protect the Glades community from COVID-19.

EFFORT TODAY TO PROTECT THEGLADES COMMUNITY FROMCOVID-19.

PEOPLE RECEIVED FREERAPID COVID-19 TESTS IN BELLEGLADE.

THE T-LEROY JEFFERSONMEDICAL SOCIETY HOSTED THEEVENT.

THE GOAL IS TO EDUCATEAND EMPOWER UNDERSERVEDCOMMUNITIES.IT'S IMPORTANT TO EMPOWER WITHINFORMATION SO IF YOU TESTPOSITIVE OBVIOUSLY THAT WILLBE IMPORTANT FOR YOURLIFESTYLE ADJUSTMENT AND IFYOU'RE NEGATIVE AGAIN THATWILL BE ENCOURAGING SO THATYOU CAN'T SPREAD THE VIRUSAROUND.

"WE NEED TO BE ABLE TOTALK ONE ON ONE, HAVE THEMUNDERSTAND THE PROCESS.

THETESTING, THE NEED FORVACCINATIONS THE DOCTORS WILLHOST SIMILAR EVENTS THROUGHOUTTHE AREA IN THE COMING WEEKS.THE STATE HEALTH DEPAR