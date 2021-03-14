Watch: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh announce their second pregnancy

Actor Geeta Basra, her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh are expecting their second child.

Geeta took to Instagram and made the announcement with a set of cute family photos.

Pictures showed Harbhajan, their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha and Geeta posing together.

In the pictures, Hinaya is seen holding a T-shirt which says: 'Soon to be a big sister’.

Congratulatory messages poured in; Neha Dhupia, Suresh Raina were among the first to wish.

The couple married in October 2015 and welcomed Hinaya the next year, in July.

Geeta and Harbhajan met in 2007 when she had just begun her career in Hindi films. The actor has worked in films such as Dil Diya Hai (2006) and The Train (2007).