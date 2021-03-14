Memorial Baptist Church Hosts Vaccination Site

We continue in the fight against covid-19... as a way to contribute--- one tri-state church is working---to help our community.... 44news reporter claire dugan explains.

"i took mine today..

Had never had a vaccine before."

It's an effort to help those in the river city--- memorial baptist church teaming up with ascension st.

Vincent saturday--- to distribute covid-19 vaccinations---- "there's a lot of people in our community-- black and brown and white-- who don't believe in the vaccine.

So this is one way that we can get it out to let them know, even if they don't get the vaccine to come in here and find out some information about what its about."

Indiana is quickly approaching 50- thousand administered new doses of the vaccine---- saint.vincent officials say community sites like these are crucial in slowing the spread of the virus.... "it's really an effort to increase the participation of the vaccine in different demographics."

And after what has been a difficult year for everyone-- members of memorial baptist are excited to be back in-person under such positive circumstances.

"there is some leeriness, if you wanna say, amongst the community.

Especially black and brown populations, but when we look at the number of people we've lost over the year... for me, there was no doubt in my mind that if the opportunity arose for me to be able to get this opportunity to take the vaccine, to do that.

And for many others to try and come and do it as well."

Officials say nearly 100 people came through the doors---- participating in the clinic.... "and with ascension st.

Vincent and memorial baptist church coming together, i think that's going to make a big difference in this neighborhood and hopefully in this pandemic."

Reporting in evansville, claire dugan.

44news.