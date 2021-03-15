Beyonce Becomes Most Honored Woman of the Grammys; Megan Thee Stallion Has Big Night

She didn't win album, record or song of the year, but Beyonce was queen of the 63rd annual Grammys Sunday evening, collecting four overall awards to become the most honored female artist in Grammy history, while Megan Thee Stallion capped a banner year by collecting the prize for best new artist.
