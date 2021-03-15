Brooklyn Bridge COVID memorial features images of fallen New Yorkers

Faces of victims of the coronavirus pandemic are projected onto Brooklyn Bridge as part of a memorial service called "A COVID-19 Day of Remembrance" on March 14, 2021 in New York City.

New York City recorded its first death from the coronavirus on March 14, 2020.

Since then, 30,000 lives have been lost.