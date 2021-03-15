Beijing faces the worst sandstorms, why did it turn yellow? | Oneindia News

The Chinese capital of Beijing was engulfed in the worst sandstorms in years.

The China Meteorological Administration announced a yellow alert on Monday morning, saying that the sandstorms had spread from Inner Mongolia into the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei, which surrounds Beijing.

Beijing's official air quality index reached a maximum level of 500 on Monday morning, with floating particles known as PM10 reaching 2,000 micrograms per cubic metre in some districts.

